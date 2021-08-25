An immersive Bill Cunningham exhibit is opening downtown

New York's sartorial street photography hasn't been the same since Bill Cunningham passed away in 2016, leaving a blue workman-jacket-sized hole in the fashion scene.

This fall, a new exhibit will honor the late photographer, with an exhibit highlighting his career and most popular work. Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham will bring the photographer’s six-decade-long career to life, exploring his work capturing everyday New Yorkers and celebrities like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Anna Wintour, all on the streets of Manhattan.

The exhibit is inspired by The Times of Bill Cunningham, the documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek, narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker, and currently streaming on several platforms.

Opening at The Seaport on Sunday, September 12, this exhibit is far more than a photography retrospective. Immersive experiences include a staircase where visitors’ outfits will be digitally transformed into one-of-a-kind fashion statements worthy of a Cunningham photo. An ever-changing gallery will highlight the links between fashion trends captured by Cunningham and today’s current street styles.

The bi-level, 18,000-square-foot exhibit will also feature large-scale reproductions of Cunningham’s most iconic photos, video and audio interviews, and important artifacts like Cunningham’s bicycle and his trademark blue jacket.

Experience The Times of Bill Cunningham will run for eight weeks, through Saturday, October 30, at 26 Fulton Street. Admission is $30 for 30-minute entrance times daily, 10am–9pm, capped at 150 guests per entry slot. Tickets may be purchased online at timesofbill.com.