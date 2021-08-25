New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham
Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham

An immersive Bill Cunningham exhibit is opening downtown

Just in time for New York Fashion Week!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York's sartorial street photography hasn't been the same since Bill Cunningham passed away in 2016, leaving a blue workman-jacket-sized hole in the fashion scene.

This fall, a new exhibit will honor the late photographer, with an exhibit highlighting his career and most popular work. Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham will bring the photographer’s six-decade-long career to life, exploring his work capturing everyday New Yorkers and celebrities like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Anna Wintour, all on the streets of Manhattan. 

The exhibit is inspired by The Times of Bill Cunningham, the documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek, narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker, and currently streaming on several platforms. 

Opening at The Seaport on Sunday, September 12, this exhibit is far more than a photography retrospective. Immersive experiences include a staircase where visitors’ outfits will be digitally transformed into one-of-a-kind fashion statements worthy of a Cunningham photo. An ever-changing gallery will highlight the links between fashion trends captured by Cunningham and today’s current street styles.

The bi-level, 18,000-square-foot exhibit will also feature large-scale reproductions of Cunningham’s most iconic photos, video and audio interviews, and important artifacts like Cunningham’s bicycle and his trademark blue jacket.

Experience The Times of Bill Cunningham will run for eight weeks, through Saturday, October 30, at 26 Fulton Street. Admission is $30 for 30-minute entrance times daily, 10am–9pm, capped at 150 guests per entry slot. Tickets may be purchased online at timesofbill.com.

 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.