An inspiring resistance-themed art show opens in NYC next week

Nasty women and men of New York, unite! An inspiring art show called One Year of Resistance opens at Tribeca gallery The Untitled Space on January 16, and you can go to show your solidarity.

The exhibition is, at its essence, an artistic recap of the social and political movements our nation has experienced and endured under Trump’s administration thus far.

Visitors can reflect on paintings, photography, signs and sculptures from a group of 80 creators of all ages, genders and backgrounds who have used their creative spirit to bring awareness to some of the social injustices and issues affecting our nation today.

You’ll spot familiar references to topics and events such as The Women’s March, Pussy Hat Project and #MeToo. The exhibition, curated by Indira Cesarine, opens January 16 (6-9pm) and is on-view through February 4. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the ACLU Foundation.

