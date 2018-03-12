An NYC comedy show centered around dick jokes will raise money for gun control

NYC's artist community is mobilizing to stand against gun violence throughout the country, with comedians, actors and performers throwing benefit shows. This month, you can catch two dope all-star comedy shows that will donate 100 percent of their proceeds to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control reform.

On Tuesday, March 13 at 9:30pm, head to the Duplex for Here For It: A Charity Comedy Show to Support Everytown. Catch songs, sets and sketches from Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Catherine Cohen, Amanda Shechtman, Larry Owens and more. Tickets are $10 if you buy online ($15 at the door), plus two-drink minimum.

And on March 28, a whopping 50 comedians gather at Littlefield to spin their best (or worst) anatomical puns at Cocks Against Glocks: 50 Comedians Tell Dick Jokes to Benefit Gun Control. Host Matt Koff welcomes some great hitters, including Farah Brook, Shalewa Sharpe, Jo Firestone, Marie Faustin, Sydnee Washington and Christi Chiello. Tickets are $12 online ($15 at the door), with all proceeds benefitting Everytown.

Grab your tickets now. It's pretty much a win-win.

