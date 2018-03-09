An NYC pizza shop will be hosting a day of free weddings next week

These pizza fans are about to go from meat lovers to meat newlyweds.

In honor of Pi Day this Wednesday, ‘za purveyor &pizza—which has locations in Astor Place and Nomad—will be hosting a day full of free weddings. The Washington, D.C.-based chain has been holding Pi Day Weddings since 2015, and dozens of couples have participated in cheesy celebrations at their locations in across the East Coast since then.

A total of five couples are expected to tie the garlic knot at the two NYC locations next week, which will remain open throughout the ceremonies for the curious and hungry to drop in. Maybe just ask before you start throwing pepperonis instead of rice.

The lucky lovers will be receiving free flowers, photography, food and beverages throughout the day in the converted pizza shop-cum-wedding chapel.

