New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC Bud facade
Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

An NYC transit-inspired cannabis dispensary opens in LIC with a life-sized subway car

NYC Bud is designed like an MTA subway station with vintage subway benches, subway signs, graffiti and more.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The next stop is: Vernon Boulevard.

A new licensed recreational cannabis dispensary is in town and it’s MTA transit-themed, complete with a life-sized subway car with moving doors that you can actually go inside.

NYC Bud, at 4445 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, is not only the area’s first recreational dispensary but the first subway-themed dispensary. The interior is designed to look like an MTA subway station with vintage subway benches, subway signs and even graffiti from classic ’80s artists.

RECOMMENDED: Your guide to legal weed in NYC: what marijuana legalization actually means

NYC Bud subway car
Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud
NYC Bud subway car
Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud
NYC Bud subway car interior
Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud
NYC Bud subway platform interior
Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

“As native New Yorkers, we know the Subway is the backbone of the city. Its 24-hour system allows NYC to be the city that never sleeps and moves us, our employees, and our customers around,” said Jonpaul Pezzo, owner and operator of NYC Bud. “Transit is an obvious inspiration for our store, and we’ve designed it in a way that not only tells the story of New York but will also encourage people to hop on the subway and spend time at NYC Bud, even just to take a photo.”  

As for the cannabis, there will be a “wide range of high-quality” NYC cannabis brands for purchase in-store or delivery, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and accessories from brands like Dank, Zizzle, MFNY, Ruby Farms, Good Times, Chef for Higher and Plug N Play.

Pezzo, who joins NYC’s handful of licensed weed dealers, plans to host events and celebrity appearances and use advanced AI technology in the store. 

NYC Bud officially opens on Friday, February 16, at 1pm at 4445 Vernon Boulevard.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Cannabis

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.