NYC Bud is designed like an MTA subway station with vintage subway benches, subway signs, graffiti and more.

The next stop is: Vernon Boulevard.

A new licensed recreational cannabis dispensary is in town and it’s MTA transit-themed, complete with a life-sized subway car with moving doors that you can actually go inside.

NYC Bud, at 4445 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, is not only the area’s first recreational dispensary but the first subway-themed dispensary. The interior is designed to look like an MTA subway station with vintage subway benches, subway signs and even graffiti from classic ’80s artists.

RECOMMENDED: Your guide to legal weed in NYC: what marijuana legalization actually means

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Bud

“As native New Yorkers, we know the Subway is the backbone of the city. Its 24-hour system allows NYC to be the city that never sleeps and moves us, our employees, and our customers around,” said Jonpaul Pezzo, owner and operator of NYC Bud. “Transit is an obvious inspiration for our store, and we’ve designed it in a way that not only tells the story of New York but will also encourage people to hop on the subway and spend time at NYC Bud, even just to take a photo.”

As for the cannabis, there will be a “wide range of high-quality” NYC cannabis brands for purchase in-store or delivery, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and accessories from brands like Dank, Zizzle, MFNY, Ruby Farms, Good Times, Chef for Higher and Plug N Play.

Pezzo, who joins NYC’s handful of licensed weed dealers, plans to host events and celebrity appearances and use advanced AI technology in the store.

NYC Bud officially opens on Friday, February 16, at 1pm at 4445 Vernon Boulevard.