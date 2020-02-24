An outdoor cinema with beds is coming to NYC this summer

Forget Netflix and chill—an outdoor movie cinema with beds is popping up in New York City in August, making your lazy day dreams come true.

From August 12–16, more than 150 double beds (big enough to fit two to four people) with pillows, blankets and even LED-lit beside tables will be set out for a night under the stars.

A food truck will be parked nearby so you can grab your preferred snacks (but popcorn is free!) between 7 and 10pm.

The concept is fun because it's reminiscent of the drive-ins of yesteryear but with the comfort we all require now. We just hope they use clean sheets.

Bed Cinema hasn't released its list of flicks yet, but you can register on eventbrite.com to be alerted about tickets.