An outdoor cinema with beds is coming to NYC this summer

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Monday February 24 2020, 3:54pm

bed cinema
Photograph: Courtesy of @BJohnsonxAR

Forget Netflix and chill—an outdoor movie cinema with beds is popping up in New York City in August, making your lazy day dreams come true.

From August 12–16, more than 150 double beds (big enough to fit two to four people) with pillows, blankets and even LED-lit beside tables will be set out for a night under the stars. 

A food truck will be parked nearby so you can grab your preferred snacks (but popcorn is free!) between 7 and 10pm.

The concept is fun because it's reminiscent of the drive-ins of yesteryear but with the comfort we all require now. We just hope they use clean sheets.

Bed Cinema hasn't released its list of flicks yet, but you can register on eventbrite.com to be alerted about tickets.

By Shaye Weaver 57 Posts

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Shaye Weaver, loves all things quirky and off-the-beaten path, and revels in knowing what New York City has to offer as a constantly changing landscape to explore. Shaye previously headed the Things to Do section at amNewYork and covered the Upper East Side for DNAinfo. She got her start covering news and lifestyle on the East End of Long Island. She lives in Astoria and is obsessed with taking photos and LARPs in her spare time.

