Andrea Bocelli is coming to Madison Square Garden

He will be one of the biggest names at MSG this year.

World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced a show at NYC's Madison Square Garden this year, which is great news for those of us waiting for our first big show at MSG.

The Italian singer will make a stop in NYC on December 15 on his 21-city tour that covers Milwaukee, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Kansas City and St. Louis, among other cities, and his show will include songs from his new album Believe, which is a "poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul," as well as a selection of arias, his cross-over hits and, of course, famous love songs.

It seems so long ago that Bocelli sang live from Milan's cathedral for Easter, but it was just last year when the record-breaking performance took place.

This will be the first tour he's had since the pandemic began and one of the bigger shows at MSG this year.

"It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities," Bocelli said about the North America tour. "It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together."

General tickets for the MSG show will go on sale on May 3 at 10am, but pre-sale tickets will be available beginning April 26 on ticketmaster.com. During this tour, $1 from every ticket will go toward the andreabocellifoundation.org and plus1.org.

