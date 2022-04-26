New York
Angelika Film Center
Photograph: Courtesy Angelika Film Center/Evan Joseph Images

Angelika is launching a free membership program this Friday

Plus, you can now get a complimentary companion ticket to see “The Duke”

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Angelika Film Center which owns multiple NYC theaters including their flagship destination at 18 W. Houston St., is set to launch a new free membership program this Friday. To celebrate, they’re running a concurrent program this week and next offering free companion tickets to screenings of The Duke starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren!

That latter offering is called the “Bring A Friend Back To The Movies” initiative and is a partnership with Sony Pictures Classics. It will be providing one complimentary ticket to anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the Angelika site, app or in theater to The Duke now through next week. Bring a friend! Better yet, bring your grandma!

“We are thrilled that the Angelika has joined forces with us for The Duke to ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies,’” said Sony Pictures Classics’ co-president Tom Bernard. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on theaters and the moviegoing experience, but with people being able to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as increased health and safety protocols at theaters like the Angelika, going to the movies is as safe or safer than going to a bar or a crowded restaurant.”

Meanwhile, the brand-new Angelika Membership program launches this Friday, April 29, and it definitely sounds like something worth taking advantage of. Free to join, it will offer exclusive rewards and benefits, free surprise screenings every month, free popcorn on your birthday, select free streaming on the Angelika’s streaming platform Angelika Anywhere and half-off tickets on Tuesdays!

And did we mention it's free?

