Another NYC protest over George Floyd's death is happening Friday afternoon

More are planned in the city over the next week.

Incensed New Yorkers are headed to Foley Square on Friday afternoon to protest George Floyd's death—the second demonstration in New York City, following Thursday's, where about 70 people were arrested at Union Square.

George Floyd's death is being compared to Eric Garner's in that in both cases, the black men died after pleading for help, saying they couldn't breathe as police officers restrained them. The video of Floyd's death surfaced earlier this week, causing outrage.

On Friday, the officer who used his knee to press into Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Organizers of the next protest, which is slated for 4pm, say the protest will be more peaceful and are encouraging participants to wear black, bring flowers and a sign with the name of someone killed by police.

#NYC: Today!



Save @GoodCallNYC phone number in case you or a friend is arrested by NYPD.



I can’t be there. If you want me to be a person to check-in with you, please DM me. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OevMifRkq9 — Jawanza James Williams 🌹 (@Jawanza) May 29, 2020

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who also died while in police custody, will reportedly attend this demonstration.

There's a growing number of other protests planned, including one at 6pm tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and another on June 2 at 1pm at 1 Police Plaza Path.

Advocates all over New York are calling on the City Council to pass a chokehold bill, which would make using a chokehold a crime.

Gwen Carr said the case has opened an old wound, "pouring salt into it," according to CBS local. "The police officers come into our neighborhoods to brutalize, terrorize, and murder our children, and we have done nothing."

New York leaders have also condemned the Minnesota police's handling of the incident.

"Let's not make the same mistake we continually make — we tend to see it as incident, an isolated incident. It is not. It is a continuum of cases and situations that have been going on for decades and decades and decades," Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "These are just chapters in a book and the title of the book is called, Continuing injustice and inequality in America."

Cuomo named a dozen victims of police violence, saying that it's not just about one situation but about the same situation "happening again and again and again and again."

"How repugnant to the concept of America!" he said. "I stand figuratively with the protestors. I think all well-meaning Americans stand with the protesters. Enough is enough! It shouldn't take this long to end basic discrimination and basic injustice."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that had Floyd been white, he'd have still been alive.

I’ve seen the video. I am horrified. George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight and the man who killed him was a police officer — and that officer didn't seem to care at all that he was taking a man's life.



If George was white, he would be alive right now. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 28, 2020

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said the handling of the incident is not acceptable anywhere.

What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong.



We must take a stand and address it.



We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD.



This is not acceptable ANYWHERE. — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 28, 2020

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC in Phase 1, according to the mayor

- Secret NYC: Cool places that you probably didn’t know exist

- Mayor de Blasio announces crackdown on outdoor bar hangouts

- This giant new mural is a tribute to the city’s healthcare workers

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story