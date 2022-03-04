Archestratus is hosting a big bake sale for Ukraine

A delicious fundraiser to help support Ukraine is cooking in New York City.

Archestratus, the cookbook store, Italian cafe and specialty grocer, is organizing and hosting a community-sourced bake sale to help raise money for #CookForUkraine.

#CookforUkraine is being used across social media for the global food community to show their solidarity and support with the Ukrainian people, and help raise funds to support the nation under attack.

On Sunday, Archestratus will be open from 2pm–6pm for eaters to purchase a box to fill with baked goods, sweet and savory, contributed by community members. Dozens have already signed up to provide cookies, cakes, pastries, pies, breads and more to help fill boxes with homemade comfort and raise money.

Those who want to bake for the effort can also drop off their contributions at Archestratus on Sunday morning, from 10am–1pm to share their homemade creations for the cause. The shop is also looking for people who want to volunteer in-person at the bakesale on Sunday afternoon. Masks will be required by all in attendance.

All money raised on Sunday will be immediately donated to #CookforUkraine.

Those who can't make it to the bake sale can also of course host their own #CookforUkraine fundraisers, as seen on many social media accounts. Supporting Ukraine through baking is just a DM away!