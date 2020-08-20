Artechouse to reopen with an incredible 30-minute laser show

After five months, ARTECHOUSE, the digital art space under Chelsea Market, is returning with a light spectacle for the eyes on September 3.

Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto's Intangible Forms is a kinetic audio-visual laser performance that uses math to give light shape. Across 30 minutes, the show uses kinetic laser modules set to a "hazy" soundscape inspired by the quiet Shinto Shrine in the mountains in Japan, "where every sound and feeling around you can be amplified, triggering a deeper sense of humanity in ourselves," according to the organizers at the space.

There are also four other works throughout the space that work on their own and that "imitate life phenomena around us."

Intangible Forms sounds like it'll be a feast for the eyes and a respite for the weary, quarantine-plagued soul.

Here's a teaser for the show:

“At ARTECHOUSE we continue in our mission to connect audiences to art in an entirely new way, stimulating minds, emotions, and imagination through multiple touchpoints," said Sandro Keserelidze, the founder and chief creative officer of ARTECHOUSE."Each exhibition and installation on view is intended to enthrall, educate and challenge simultaneously and Intangible Forms is a really visceral example of that. Shohei Fujimoto, whose work has bold philosophical questions at its center, materializing through his intricate executions, has intrigued us for several years and now ARTECHOUSE is thrilled to bring him to New York this season and we invite everyone to come with an open mind, because Fujimoto’s works are not meant to explained, but experienced."

Intangible Forms was supposed to run in the spring but was cut short after only 10 days when the pandemic hit NYC.

Now that low-impact, indoor entertainment is allowed to reopen, ARTECHOUSE is taking its own precautions so that visitors can return and enjoy the show.

Tickets ($24 for adults and $17 for children) must be purchased online at artechouse.com/nyc and tickets purchased in advance will be $5 off. Of course, capacity will be reduced to 25 percent with limited entry and changed hours and everyone will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken before entry. The space will also clean and sanitize frequently and provide hand sanitizer for everyone.

"We started ARTECHOUSE with the intention to educate, empower and inspire artists and our community alike," Keserelidze said. "That mission matters now more than ever, as we find ourselves emerging from this time of fear and isolation. Art, we feel, is truly essential right now. It can provide a respite from the chaos that surrounds us, inspire us, transport us. Intangible Forms was intended as an immersive experience into the known and unknown, and we hope the audiences find it timely, as we all re-emerge into a world we know, yet surrounded by so many unknowns around us.”

The show will be on through October 18.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- 12 new excuses New Yorkers can use when canceling plans

- Mayor de Blasio says NYC gyms won't open this month after all

- Manhattan rental prices dropped 10 percent last month

Share the story