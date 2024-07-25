Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn is about to get a traffic upgrade

The two-block stretch on Atlantic Avenue between Henry and Court Streets might seem insignificant to the casual onlooker, but it's actually become notorious for being the site of frequent accidents.

To address the road's less-than-ideal conditions, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that it's gearing up to implement a series of improvements that will hopefully reduce traffic accidents and injuries, according to NY 1.

The improvements will include expanded pedestrian space; mid-block crosswalks between Court Street and Clinton Street, as well as Henry Street and Clinton Street; two new pedestrian islands on Columbia Street; upgraded traffic signals and new lane markings, announced the DOT.

“Atlantic Avenue is a vital transportation artery for Brooklyn, and these critical upgrades will make it significantly easier to walk the avenue, support economic development, and enhance safety by better managing traffic through the corridor,” NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said of the planned improvements in an official statement.

New split phase traffic signals will allow a green phase for vehicles traveling in one direction, proceeded by a green phase for all vehicles traveling the opposite direction, per the DOT.

The agency is also refining an Atlantic Avenue Curb Access plan that will reduce double parking and conflicts between street users, which will all hopefully help alleviate traffic congestion.

The latest improvements to Atlantic Avenue are part of a larger initiative to make the essential Brooklyn street safer and more efficient.

The DOT completed the first phase of major work in 2020 between Pennsylvania Avenue and Logan Street. According to data, the improvements led to a 29% reduction in pedestrian injuries and a 14% reduction in cyclist injuries.

Phase two kicked off in 2022 and will eventually lead to raised, planted medians; left turn bays and signals; and a grade-separated bike lane in each direction from Logan Street to Rockaway Boulevard.

When it comes to traffic safety, we guess late is better than never.