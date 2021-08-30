Axe-throwing is coming to Industry City with food from local vendors

The new bar will serve up food from Table 87, Sahadi’s and Hometown Barbeque & Seasoned by Shalini

Starting this week, you can throw axes while you drink craft beer and munch on some of Industry City's finest food.

Stumpy's Hatchet House, NYC's newest axe-throwing venue, is opening at Industry City on September 2. Set across 12,000 rustic square feet, the new venue will have 14 (socially-distanced) throwing pits with two targets each. Throwers get their own coach to teach them how to throw safely and lead games among teams.

If axe-throwing isn't your speed or you've finished up your set and want to keep playing, Stumpys also has foosball, cornhole, shuffleboard and giant Jenga surrounded by TV screens playing major sporting events.

Photograph: courtesy Stumpy's Hatchet House

Apparently, axe-throwing pairs nicely with drinking alcohol as we have learned with Kick Axe Throwing and Hatchets & Hops and the slew of other axe-throwing bars, so Stumpy's will, of course, have a bar—a 700-square-foot bar—serving up craft beer and wine. The cool thing about Stumpy's is that it'll serve food from Industry City tenants, including personal pizzas from Table 87, and for larger group reservations it has partnered with Sahadi’s and Hometown Barbeque & Seasoned by Shalini.

"Our goal at Stumpy’s is to create an environment where you feel like you’re hanging out in someone’s yard," says Keith Hughes, one of the Owners of Stumpy’s Hatchet House Brooklyn. "There’s nothing quite like the vibe of Industry City in all of New York, and it just made sense, as a native Brooklynite, to bring Stumpy’s to Industry City."

Stumpy's is actually known for being America's first indoor hatchet-throwing venue and has launched numerous locations across the country since it first opened in 2016.

Guests can reserve a time slot on Stumpy’s website. Parties of 1-4 people can book an hour for $35 per person, and parties of 5+ people can book two hours for $60 per person.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House, at 67 34th Street on the second floor of Building 7, is open to the public Thursdays, 3pm-midnight, Fridays, 2pm-midnight, Saturdays, noon-1am, and Sundays, 11am-8pm.