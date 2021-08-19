New York
Tiler Peck
Tiler Peck. Center Stage.

Ballet dancer Tiler Peck recreates iconic 'Center Stage' Finale

The homage is part of the dancer's ongoing #MondayMovieMoves series online.

Written by
André Wheeler
For so many dancers, the Covid-19 pandemic has created a dearth of opportunities to share their passion on stage. Tiler Peck, who is a principal dancer for the prestigious New York City Ballet, decided to get creative: She launched #MondayMovieMoves on social media, a series of videos where she creates iconic dance moments from various pop culture gems, including Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, and Grease

In her latest video, Peck pays tribute to iconic finale of the classic 2000 dance film Center Stage. Speaking with Playbill, Peck said of her fun, ongoing project, "Social media has helped me feel connected with people, audiences, fellow artists and friends during this difficult time. We have all missed that human connection, and I have loved letting people in on what my life looks like day to day and the things that interest me most." 

The video features original choreography from Susan Strotman, camera work from Roberto Arajua, and dancing from Peck, Christopher Grant and Roman Mejia.

Give the clip a watch below!  

