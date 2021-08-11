Barneys former Chelsea store is now a Spirit Halloween

So many New York storefronts look different than they used to, but this transformation is just plain spooky!

The former home of Barneys Chelsea department store, 101 Seventh Avenue, is becoming a Spirit Halloween just in time for pumpkin season.

Gone are the Gucci sneakers and Fendi bags of the store's past window displays, to soon be replaced by Scream masks and who knows what other costumes will be trending this fall.

Barneys New York, launched in 1923, growing to become one of New York's most beloved upscale department stores until the chain filed for bankruptcy in 2019. The Fifth Avenue flagship, as well as Barneys other stores, all closed in early 2020, leaving 101 Seventh Avenue up for sale. The building, which housed the original Barneys New York, with a stint as a Loehmann's (also RIP) in the early aughts, hit the market in March 2020 with a $40 million asking price. So far, no sale has been recorded, so it seems that Spirit Halloween is a seasonal tenant.

YOU GUYS! I think they’re turning the old Barney’s on 7th Ave into a Spirit Halloween pic.twitter.com/JhuA635pvB — Saint Dickolas (@gawkcid) August 10, 2021

Spirit Halloween is currently setting up at 101 Seventh Avenue, with store hours coming soon. They aim to be a "one-stop-shop" for all things Halloween and haunting season, vending costumes, accessories, party supplies, and more. With the sad loss of the East Village's iconic Halloween Adventure costume shop earlier this year, it looks like major national chains may fill voids beloved New York originals once claimed.

This year, the Village Halloween Parade is scheduled for Sunday, October 31, with the theme, "Let's Play." More details are will be announced, but the parade organizers say, "Get your vaccine, so we can do Halloween!"