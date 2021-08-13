Barneys former flagship store will become a hybrid art space

The former flagship store of NYC treasure Barneys will soon receive a makeover. This week, it was announced that Art House will soon open within what was once a massive, multi-floor store.

Art House’s function will be multipronged, acting as a “​​fine art hub” through exhibitions, art fairs, artist talks, and other key cultural events.

The one-of-a-kind space is scheduled to open November 4, 2021, where over 60 exhibitors will be presented within dedicated sections situated over five floors of the building Art House is the product of co-founders Michael Plummer, Jeff Rabin, and Geoff Fox, a team that previously brought The European Fine Art Fair (dubbed “TEFAF” within the art world) to New York for the first time. Of course, select art will be exhibited through Barneys once-fabled storefront windows on Madison Avenue, 60, and 61st streets. The central space has largely been vacant since 2020, when Barneys declared bankruptcy.

Art House purposely escapes definition, and will likely act as many things over the course of time.

"This kind of model is really the next wave in the community," Plummer told Art News about the hybrid space.

Art House will provide refreshingly new cultural contributions to New York’s still rebounding art scene.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ABG on this venture," said Art House Co-Founder Jeff Rabin. "After a tumultuous year and in the wake of the global pandemic, Art House aims to provide galleries with turnkey solutions to support their recovery and build back a stronger, more vibrant art community in New York."

And Art House's organizers are already sharing details for what appears to be a stellar fall schedule. During the kickoff season Art House will partner with non-profit group Nurse Heroes to showcase, "Women Who Dared," which includes 50 never-before-seen artworks by women spanning 2,500 years. The exhibition’s opening event will directly benefit Nurse Heroes, which works to provide educational scholarships to prospective nurses around the country to counteract a global shortage of nurses.

More details about Art House’s fall schedule will be released closer to its opening, November 4.