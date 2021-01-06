Beloved East Village costume store Halloween Adventure is closing permanently

The shop has been an East Village staple for about 40 years.

It's an end of an era for a beloved East Village costume shop.

Halloween Adventure, which has been providing costumes for kids, adults and even pets year-round since 1981, will be closing in the near future.

The block-long store at 808 Broadway/104 Fourth Avenue has been holding a massive clearance sale for 50 percent off the entire store, including shop props and fixtures. When reached by phone on Wednesday, a staff member confirmed that the store would be closing soon but did not have a specific date yet. We were told a full statement will be released soon.

The store, which has three permanent locations—two in Pennsylvania and one in NYC—first opened a temporary pop-up store in 1991 and continued to open pop-ups in the East Village until 1996, including at spaces that now house Forbidden Planet on East 13th and Broadway and the Fed/Ex Kinkos on Astor Place. In 1996, it found its permanent home in what used to be a World Gym at 104 Fourth Avenue and in 2004, it expanded and got a second entrance at 808 Broadway.

If you haven't been in before or lately, you can see inside the store with this 360-degree tour below:

