New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Halloween Adventure East Village
Courtesy: Halloween Adventure

Beloved East Village costume store Halloween Adventure is closing permanently

The shop has been an East Village staple for about 40 years.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

It's an end of an era for a beloved East Village costume shop.

Halloween Adventure, which has been providing costumes for kids, adults and even pets year-round since 1981, will be closing in the near future.

The block-long store at 808 Broadway/104 Fourth Avenue has been holding a massive clearance sale for 50 percent off the entire store, including shop props and fixtures. When reached by phone on Wednesday, a staff member confirmed that the store would be closing soon but did not have a specific date yet. We were told a full statement will be released soon.

The store, which has three permanent locations—two in Pennsylvania and one in NYC—first opened a temporary pop-up store in 1991 and continued to open pop-ups in the East Village until 1996, including at spaces that now house Forbidden Planet on East 13th and Broadway and the Fed/Ex Kinkos on Astor Place. In 1996, it found its permanent home in what used to be a World Gym at 104 Fourth Avenue and in 2004, it expanded and got a second entrance at 808 Broadway.

If you haven't been in before or lately, you can see inside the store with this 360-degree tour below:

Most popular on Time Out

- New Yorkers say goodbye to the city’s most infamously chaotic McDonald’s
- Eight ways Pixar’s “Soul” gets NYC right
- The best events in NYC this January
- The 100 best movies of all time
- The best karaoke songs ever

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.