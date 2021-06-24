A septuagenarian New York institution reopened this week after an eight-month-long closure due to the pandemic.

Old John’s Luncheonette, reopened yesterday as Old John’s Diner, in the same space at 148 West 67th Street. The beloved neighborhood restaurant initially closed in September 2020, unable to survive during the pandemic, but restaurateur Louis Skibar, a former Old John’s employee, has now revived the institution! Skibar started working at Old John’s as a delivery person at the age of 16, working his way up to a short order cook in his early 20s, eventually becoming a restaurant owner himself, and creating the Toloache Restaurant Group.

Photograph: Courtesy Marconi Jose Gonzalez

Old John’s diner will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a new menu by consulting chef Grayson Schmitz. Pastry chef Tanya Ngangan is consulting on the desserts and baked goods.

The comfort-food based menu will showcase updated takes on diner classics, like buttermilk blueberry pancakes, a huevos rancheros skillet, and the Fried Morty Egg Sando, which will feature fried mortadella, baked egg, fontina cheese, pepper jam, and gem lettuce. The classic breakfast platter is called The New York Strong, and includes choices of two eggs any style, bacon or sausage patty, home fries or toast, and buttermilk pancakes or seasonal fruit.

Photograph: Courtesy Marconi Jose Gonzalez

Lunch and dinner options include snacks, soups, salads, and sandwiches, plus disco fries! A warm brownie skillet will be served for dessert. Plus, we expect a side of celebrity spotting, thanks to Old John’s proximity to Lincoln Center. In its heyday, Old John’s was known as a regular spot for big New York names like Tony Danza, Susan Lucci, Regis Philbin, Wendell Pierce, the casts of ABC soap operas like “One Life to Live” and “All My Children,” and plenty more familiar faces.

Old John’s Diner is at 148 West 67th Street. The restaurant will launch with dinner hours (Sun-Thurs, 4pm-10pm, Fri & Sat, 4pm-11pm); hours will be extended to include lunch (12pm) and breakfast (7am) in the weeks following opening. Reservations are available via Resy, and delivery is available via Seamless, Grubhub, DoorDash, Caviar, and Uber Eats.