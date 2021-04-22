Bemelmans Bar is reopening on the Upper East Side on May 11

The iconic NYC venue will have a new signature cocktail menu and will now be accepting reservations.

On the Upper East Side, at least, nature is truly healing.

After being closed for more than a year, one of NYC’s most iconic bars, Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel, is finally ready to open its doors once again—we can almost hear the tinkling piano now.

Bemelmans, named for Madeline illustrator Ludwig Bemelman who painted the bar’s famous, immersive murals in exchange for a room at the hotel, has been a jewel in the crown of New York’s scene since 1947. Though the watering hole remains a bonafide Manhattan classic, it’s also somehow managed to stay relevant for each successive decade since—even having a starring role in this year’s Sophia Coppola film On The Rocks.

Like many other bars in New York, Bemelmans was forced to close last March when indoor bars and restaurants were shut down by the state. On May 11, however, the bar is finally set to reopen to the public once again, live music included. (If you can’t wait until then, this handy Spotify playlist can help you capture a bit of the venue’s ambiance at home.) Here’s the current performance schedule:

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday: Earl Rose

Wednesday and Thursday: Rob Mosci

Friday and Saturday: Loston Harris



When it reopens, there will be a new signature cocktail menu, and—for the first time in its history—it will now be accepting reservations via Tock. Live music will be performed nightly from 6pm to 9pm with a $15 cover per person.

