Here is some potentially bad news for those who heavily rely on Bieber Transportation Group to get from New York City to Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley area (and vice versa). The charter bus company posted an alert on its website stating that as of Saturday, July 28, Bieber Bus will no longer run out of Port Authority Bus Terminal.

A solution is in the works that hopes to involve alternative pickup and drop off locations. But folks who’ve grown accustomed to arriving and departing from Gate 19 inside Port Authority are in for a serious shakeup.

Bieber Tourways operates daily (17 weekday times and eight weekend runs) out of Reading Intercity Bus Terminal as well as the main Bieber Terminal in Kutztown. It makes stops to the Charcoal Diner in Wescosville and the Park n’ Ride in Hellertown before entering Port Authority in Manhattan. The route is also used by commuters heading to and from work, and many Pennsylvania residents use this service for day trips into the city.

The Port Authority drop-off and pick-up location has been the most convenient option for anyone who enters the city to see a Broadway show (it’s just a quick jaunt to the TKTS line). If you use Bieber regularly, you best bet is to turn to Trans-Bridge and Greyhound lines which both operate out of Port Authority and cover the same amount of stops in Pennsylvania.

Biber Tourways Management says that its “website will be updated with new details as they become available.”

