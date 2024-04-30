The pop superstar’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will come to NYC this October.

Massive news from Billie Eilish! She’s just announced a giant world tour.

It’s called Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour after her new album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which is out on May 17. It’ll kick off in Canada in September 2024 and get around to NYC in October.

Want to get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Billie Eilish playing at Madison Square Garden?

She’ll play three dates in October 2024: October 16, 17 and 18. She’ll also stop at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 9, in case you miss out on the MSG shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale kicks off at noon this Friday, May 3, 2024, on Billie Eilish’s official website here and Ticketmaster. You can also try TicketNetwork, too.

How to get presale tickets

On Tuesday, April 30, American Express cardholders can get early access, starting at noon EST.

Photograph: Frontier Touring/William Drumm

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page when we have further details. (Keep an eye on Ticketmaster, too.)

Where else is Billie Eilish touring as part of her 2024 U.S. and world tour?

Across North America, she’ll be stopping in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Nashville, Cincinnati, Saint Paul, Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Glendale, Inglewood and across Canada.

She’ll also play in Australia, Europe, the U.K. and Ireland.