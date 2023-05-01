Bonnie’s and Edith’s Sandwich Counter collab on a new breakfast sandwich

The delicious collab is for May’s AAPI and Jewish American Heritage Month.

Williamsburg got a little more delicious this morning.

Two beloved local restaurants—Bonnie’s, a Cantonese American hotspot known for MSG martinis and fuyu cacio e pepe and its neighbor Edith’s Sandwich Counter, a contemporary Jewish American deli (with a sibling appetizing shop on Leonard St.)—have teamed up to create the fusion breakfast sandwich of our dreams.

The Bonnie’s bacon egg and cheese-inspired sando is made with Bonnie’s signature fluffy milk bread, hot and spicy mustard, Edith’s 16-day age pastrami, plus Cooper’s sharp American cheese, a crisp taro latke, a fluffy steamed egg and Chinese hot mustard. The fusion sandwich goes for $20 and it’s very much a complete meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edith’s (@edithsbk)

The collaboration is in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and Jewish American Heritage Month, which both take place in May.

Bonnie’s isn’t open for breakfast, and only briefly served brunch, so this is a prime opportunity to taste flavors from one of New York’s most coveted tables to sit at first thing in the morning.

The special menu item launched Monday, May 1, and will be available for a limited time only at Edith’s Sandwich Counter (495 Lorimer Street), and to order from all delivery platforms.

And to chase down that monster of a breakfast sandwich, you’ll need Edith’s signature iced cafe slush, an indulgently sweet frozen combo of cold brew, tahini and oat milk.

Edith’s Sandwich Counter is open daily from 8:30am - 3pm.