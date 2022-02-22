Book a cozy cabin at this all-inclusive adult camp upstate

Summer camp may be a distant memory for many adults, but this renovated, upscale upstate camp is bringing back the nostalgia for New Yorkers eager to get out of town.

Cedar Lakes Estate, a wedding venue and corporate retreat destination in Port Jervis, NY has transformed into an all-inclusive winter wonderland for the cold months. A pandemic pivot that benefits Covid-safe travelers, the 500-acre Hudson Valley property offers private cabins, farm-to-table meals served in a fireplace-heated dining room, a cocktail lounge stocked with board games and a big screen TV, snow shoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and more. Skates are provided for those who want to shuffle across the "glice" rink, and if the lake is frozen solid enough, you can also skate across fresh ice!

Guests can also sign up for additional experiences like mixology classes (learn to make an espresso martini!), cooking classes (bake your own pie or shape your own fresh pasta to take home!) and daily camp crafts, like glass etching or watercolor painting. Couples looking for extra romance can also add on a mountaintop sunset bonfire, a movie night in a barn and more.

Once you've booked your stay, you can leave your adult worries at the entryway and let the friendly Cedar Lakes staff—the property is family-owned and many cousins and relatives help out on-site)—help you relax. Everyday starts with a fresh, all-you-can-eat ala carte breakfast (get the fluffy pancakes with extra syrup), followed by a picnic lunch to eat on site. A daily snack at the cocktail bar keeps you satiated until the multi-course dinner, and in between, you can build up an appetite with all of the included activities. And yes, there's wifi. Remote workers can also book a quiet station for Zoom meetings, if you can't totally sign off.

The experience is very much designed for New Yorkers eager to get away and not think about, well, any logistics. Just an hour and a half from Manhattan, this getaway is the perfect solution to the winter blahs that hit this time of year, and ideal for groups of friends, families and couples eager for a retreat. Dogs are also welcome (for an additional fee) and invited to all meals and activities.

Reservations are available through April 3, and a $185/night resort fee applies to each guest.