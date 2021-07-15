It comes with all-you-can-eat ice cream and toppings, of course.

Warning: This might give you brain freeze.

Booking.com is offering two stays inside a fully functioning ice cream truck that has been transformed on the inside to a decked-out micro-apartment. Booking opened at 10am today and it was first-come, first-served, and we'll be honest...it actually looks pretty cool.

Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

It'll be parked in Union Square Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, in time for National Ice Cream Day and the lucky guests will have access to a fully-stocked ice cream fridge, a milkshake-making station and a toppings bar. Better yet, the package comes with a Downtown Manhattan ice cream shop walking tour, tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream and more.

The booking price is just $7.18 (the date of National Ice Cream Day).

If you feel you've missed out, don't worry—Booking.com will be handing out free internationally-inspired ice cream flavors from travel destinations around the world on Sunday in Union Square, just from 1 to 2pm while supplies last. Flavors will include Japanese Matcha, Tahitian Vanilla, Chilean Corn Creama and Italian Blood Orange Gelato.