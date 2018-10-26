Boost your illustration skills for free in select Apple stores this month

We don’t mean to doubt how tech-savvy you are, but if you own an Apple product, there’s a good chance you’re not utilizing the device to the best of its ability. Hey, you’re only human (and these are basically robots).

Luckily, experts at Apple are eager to help you learn how to make the most of your iPhone, iPad, MacBook and so on. The brand rolled out a plan to make that essential “getting to know you” phase with a new device even easier last spring. And, hopefully, they inspire you to better harness your creativity in the process.

Rather than construct a dry, college-like atmosphere to teach the ropes on the company’s current products, Apple launched engaging town hall-style sessions called "Today at Apple" that are held across every single one of its stores. They’re a lot more interesting than your average straightforward tech course. And currently, certain locations get to experience artsy classes which encourage you to tap into your inner illustrator.



Across eight outposts in seven different cities, Apple is hosting a month-long celebration of creativity called The Big Draw Festival—a global initiative based out of London—this October. Whether you doodle during your downtime an illustrator or graphic design pro, head to the Williamsburg and Soho Apple Stores to play and bring your sketches to life using the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. During the festival, you can learn how to master everything from comic and Sci-fi illustrations to spiritual symbols and monster drawing. Reserve your spot and check out the full schedule for the month here.