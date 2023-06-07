New York
Timeout

Boris & Horton
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

Boris & Horton expands its dog cafe to Williamsburg

Visit for co-working space, pup cups, lattes and more.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
New York City's first-ever dog cafe has expanded across the East River.

Boris & Horton, the East Village cafe for humans and their dogs, known for events including dog-friendly comedy shows and drag bingo, just opened a second location in Williamsburg at 510 Driggs Ave.

Larger in size than the original location, this Boris & Horton offers a walk-up ordering window, plus a separate human cafe and a large dog and human space with plenty of seating, a dog and human menu, a water station, plus a dog boutique selling supplies, toys, apparel, treats and more. Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs are allowed to roam and play off-leash, and free Wifi is available to human patrons who want to work remotely in the space. 

Boris & Horton
Boris & Horton

On the human menu: Variety Coffee, espresso drinks, matcha, lemonade, pastries (including vegan options), grain bowls, salads, toasts and grilled cheese on Balthazar bread. Beer and wine are available as well. The dog menu includes a pastry case full of biscuits designed to appease humans— think doughnuts, coffee cups, hot dogs and waffles, plus dog-friendly sweet potato fries, ice cream and more.  

Already, the Brooklyn cafe’s schedule is filling with events. Saturday, June 10, brings a dog-friendly caviar pop-up and tasting and Saturday, June 24 brings a pug meet-up. 

Anyone is welcome to visit the cafe (no dog required). No outside food is allowed, and all kids must be supervised. 

Boris & Horton
Boris & Horton

