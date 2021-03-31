New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
pot
Photograph: Shutterstock

Breaking: Marijuana is now officially legal in New York state

New Yorkers can now immediately possess up to three ounces of cannabis for recreational purposes

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

After reaching an agreement earlier this month, the New York State legislature passed legislation last night and Andrew Cuomo signed it today making recreational marijuana officially legal in the Empire State.

Past disagreements between lawmakers over how tax revenue from the sale of cannabis would be sent were resolved with forty percent of revenue being earmarked for communities where people of color have been disproportionately affected by marijuana charges. 

A few parts of the law are going into effect immediately: Individuals in New York are now able to possess up to three ounces of cannabis for recreational purposes or 24 grams of concentrated forms like oils. 

Many of the larger structural changes, however, will be implemented over the coming months. Eventually, once the infrastructure is developed, New Yorkers will be able to have cannabis delivered, will be able to cultivate up to six plants in their homes and will even be able to use it at prescribed “consumption sites.”

It will be more than a year until dispensaries are able to open in the state. New York follows its neighbor to the south in New Jersey in legalizing marijuana this year and hopes to generate up to $350 million additional dollars in tax revenue from sales at a time when the government sorely needs it.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.