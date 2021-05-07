New York
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Ryan Muir

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival will be back in Prospect Park this summer!

Tickets for one show are already on sale.

Will Gleason
See you in Prospect Park this summer!

After cancelling last year’s season due to Covid, one of NYC's biggest summer concert series BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival will be back in the park once again in 2021 with live, in-person performances. 

The arts organization officially announced that they’d be returning to the Prospect Park Bandshell this summer with a video posted on their twitter account. 

Details for the lineup this summer are still scarce, but the organization did say that they’d be returning to the park beginning in July. Tickets for one show of the 2021 season went on sale yesterday: Glass Animals, who will be playing the park as part of their Dreamland Tour.

Last year—like many of the city’s other major festivals—Celebrate Brooklyn pivoted to a virtual series and featured performers including Common, Questlove, Lila Downs, Yemi Alade and KES.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2021 season as they’re announced! The announcement comes hot on the heels of SummerStage also announcing they'd be reinstating live performances in the city's parks this summer.

