BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! music festival has unveiled its official lineup

The days when we can announce music festival lineups are here!

BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival returns on July 31 to the Prospect Park Bandshell with shows continuing through September 18, and we couldn't be more excited to take in live music with friends and strangers.

The lineup spans the gamut: Ari Lennox; Skip Marley; Mr. Eazi; Trombone Shorty with his notorious brass funk band Orleans Avenue; Junglepussy; Ladama, Tiga Jean-Baptiste and a set by DJ Ali Coleman for a family-friendly daytime performance; Lido Pimienta; Brooklynite Yaeji, KeiyaA and Nappy Nina; KAMAUU; Gary “Nesta” Pines; Ivy Sole; Tygapaw; Rita Indiana; The Attacca Quartet and Ellis Ludwig-Leone San Fermin; Son Little and Yendry.

Buffy Sainte Marie is teaming up with Naia Kete for a special evening dedicated to highlighting the impact of climate change and Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles and Mahogany Browne are performing together for an evening in remembrance of the impact of COVID-19 on the jazz community.

There will also be a special movie night featuring the 1973 documentary Wattstax about the 1972 Watts Summer Festival, which will be accompanied by dance from the Passion Fruit Dance Company, who will premiere "Trapped," a new work commissioned by BRIC. The night will open with a celebration by St. Jame Joy and will finish with the legendary Brooklyn party Soul Summit with live DJ sets.

Additionally, there will be a ticketed benefit concert with British Rock Band Glass Animals.

All the shows will begin at 6pm, but you can see specific dates here. If you're not able to make it to the festival, you can catch performances on BRIC's website after the fact.

"After the past challenging year, it is such a thrill to welcome the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival back to the Prospect Park Bandshell," said Sue Donoghue, President of the Prospect Park Alliance. "This is one of our flagship events, and for our community a clear sign of summer. Over the past four decades, this festival has brought a wide range of free music and family programming to Prospect Park, to the delight of the many diverse communities we serve."

Every show will be free to attend, but you must RSVP for capacity reasons. It will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. RSVPs officially open July 1 for opening night and then every two weeks after that for subsequent performances.

"The opportunities we have been afforded to provide a platform for incredible talent from Brooklyn and around the globe, brings up indescribable joy," said Kristina Newman-Scott, the president of BRIC. "This year’s line-up marks a momentous time for BRIC, continuing our tradition of bringing some of the best talent to the Prospect Park Bandshell stage, which we have called home for 42 years. We can’t wait to see everyone there."