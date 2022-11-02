Broadway’s Into the Woods is now offering rush tickets!

The beloved revival is more in reach than ever!

The magic of New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods is now more attainable—the show now offers $59 rush tickets!

The acclaimed Sondheim revival at the St. James Theatre, currently starring Patina Miller and Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21) and Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, has recaptured our imaginations.

Our Theater Critic, Adam Feldman, gave it four out of five stars, saying “Into the Woods’ legion of fans is well-served by this revival, and at both the Encores! performance and the Broadway press performance that I attended, the audience response was overwhelming.”

“The show, for all its thorniness, engenders the bliss of re-encountering an old friend who is holding up great,” he writes. “What more, in the end, could you wish?”

Because of the response, the show’s run has been extended through January 8, 2023.

To get your hands on rush tickets, you’ll need to get to the box office in person on the day of the performance you wish to attend. It’s first come, first served so you may want to get there when it opens at 10am. Tickets are just $59 apiece and there’s a limit of two tickets per person.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s “best to take the moment present as a present for the moment!”