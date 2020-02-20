Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Bronx Night Market has announced its 2020 opening date and new vendors!
News / City Life

Bronx Night Market has announced its 2020 opening date and new vendors!

By Collier Sutter Posted: Thursday February 20 2020, 5:49pm

Bronx Night Market has announced its 2020 opening date and new vendors!
@r.ace.me/Richard Acevedo

New Yorkers love a good open-air, food-centric market—ehem Smorgasburg—but the Bronx Night Market not only brings amazing eats, it celebrates all that the incredible northernmost borough has to offer.

Bronx Night Market has officially announced their opening weekend date to kick off their third bustling season. On Saturday, May 2, you can cruise uptown to the weekly fete which runs between 4 and 10pm.

Every year there's thumping live music, performances, local merchants, and Bronx-based vendors, serving up tamales, soul food, latkes, ice cream, pastries, elotes and vegan creations.

This season welcomes new vendors to the mix such as Mao's Baos, Rooster Boys, Wowfulls, Bolivian Llama Party, Fried Lasagna Mama, El Lechon de Negron, Osicala NYC among others.

Photographer: @r.ace.me/Richard Acevedo

Don’t fret, there are still loads of vendors back by popular demand from last year too, like The Bronx Burger Co, The Fried Kitchen, MozzArepa, Chavas Empanadas, ChefBoyarnetty, DownEast Lobastah, Crabman Mike, La Braza, Wah Gwaan, Mixto Tacos, to name few.

After you've snacked, hit the onsite beer garden to loosen up with beer from their rotating list of New York State craft breweries and wait for tunes to start.

The Bronx Night Market is located at Fordham Plaza, E Fordham Rd, The Bronx, NY 10458, and will run weekly from May 2 through October. 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Collier Sutter 51 Posts

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. You can find her at music gigs several nights a week in her now home borough of Brooklyn, or in Queens. Collier is the Associate Things To Do Editor in New York. You can follow her on Instagram @sutterbugg.

Latest news

    More news