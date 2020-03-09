Brooklyn is officially the noisiest borough in NYC

If you think Manhattan is the loudest borough in New York City—think again.

It turns out that Brooklyn is the borough with the most 311 noise complaints in the entire city, according to a new report by propertyclub.nyc.

The study looked at the number of filed noise complaints from January 2019 through February 2020 and Brooklyn had a whopping 73,744, which is significantly higher than any other borough.

The Bronx was just behind with almost 64,000 complaints followed by Manhattan with 56,741. Unsurprisingly, Staten Island was the quietest with just 8,040.

What drove all those complaints? "Loud music/party" was the reason Brooklyn residents called 311—47,286 times.

In fact, loud music and parties are behind each borough's highest complaint numbers. New Yorkers sure know how to celebrate.

According to Property Club, three Queens streets have the highest number of noise complaints, the noisiest being Eighth Street in Astoria with 2,638 complaints. It's a dense residential street, which means there are more people making noise and more people to take note of that.

The Bronx's Grand Concourse, the five-mile thoroughfare garnered the most complaints last year in that borough with 2,119—1,309 of which are loud music and party noises, too.

Manhattan's Seventh Avenue is seemingly the loudest in that borough.

You can see the loudest streets in NYC here:

If you need to escape from it all, head to one of the best parks in NYC or take one of these best weekend getaways from NYC.