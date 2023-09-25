Brooklyn’s big Downtown Arts Festival returns this weekend

The two-day event will feature an ‘instrument petting zoo’ and more.

Brooklynites and art aficionados can enjoy the sights and sounds of creativity as the annual Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival makes its way back to the borough this weekend.

The free two-day event takes place on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at The Plaza at 300 Ashland and will feature hands-on activities and performances. Festivities begin on Friday at 5pm with an improvisational dance performance from LayeRhythm.

“DBAF is a celebration of the local artistic talent that makes Downtown Brooklyn a vibrant neighborhood for all to enjoy,” Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, said in a statement. “From experimental art and dance performances to jazz and DJ sets, DBAF showcases the rich diversity of the arts and culture community in Brooklyn, which continues to grow and thrive.”

Here’s what’s happening on Saturday, September 30:

Kids hip-hop dance class

11am-11:45am

The Mark Morris Dance Group hosts a free kids hip-hop dance class to kick off Saturday’s festivities.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music’s “instrument petting zoo”

11:55am-12:40pm

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music drops by to show off its “instrument petting zoo” where kids can interact with a range of musical instruments.

The Knights Orchestra performs

1:30pm-2pm

The New York-based group “promises an exhilarating musical journey like no other.”

The Mark Morris Dance Group and The Knights take the stage

2pm-2:15pm

The two groups will perform a short piece called “Water.”

L Train Brass Band

2:15pm-3pm

Listen to some traditional New Orleans jazz and don’t resist dancing along

Lollise

3pm-3:45pm

DBAF partnered with arts organization 651 Arts to bring Afrofuturistic performer Lollise to the stage.

DJ Hard Hittin Harry

3:45pm-6pm

Keep the energy and dancing going with a blend of different music styles.

Chop and Quench

6pm-8pm

The group—also known as The Fela! Band”—closes out the night with a show-stopping performance paying tribute to Nigerian musician Fela Kuti’s compositions.



You can learn more about the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival by visiting its official site here.