Brooklyn's first new library in 40 years opens today

There's a stylish new space in Brooklyn that needs to be on your radar.

Today, Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) officially opened Adams Street Library at 9 Adams St. in DUMBO. This new branch is the 60th in the BPL system, and the first new public library built in Brooklyn since 1983.

The highly anticipated library is the first-ever to serve this neighborhood. It's part of BPL’s broader effort to expand and revitalize its network to create modern, inspiring and innovative spaces to serve the next generation of library patrons, readers, remote workers and more.

“Adams Street is the first new library in Brooklyn in nearly four decades and a model for all public libraries in the decades to come,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library. “We’re grateful to our partners at WORKac for helping us realize a 21st-century library that’s both artful and accessible, beautiful and versatile, and we can’t wait for the entire DUMBO community to bring it to life.”

Designed by the New York-based architecture firm, WORK Architecture Company (“WORKac”), and built by Shawmut Design & Construction, the library is located on the ground floor of a historic manufacturing plant. The Adams Street Library offers over 6,500 square feet of new public space, plus books and resources, of course. Library patrons can also take advantage of flexible meeting rooms and tech-equipped programming space.

Gregg Richards

Located at the front of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the library offers stunning views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges and downtown Manhattan from 15-foot windows. It emulates your favorite coworking spaces and independent bookstores and it's totally free to enjoy.

Elevated in the center of the library so younger children can see out of the large windows, is a special, whimsical area for kids and families. There's also a separate area for teens, which is part of a wider BPL initiative in libraries across the borough to provide separate and safe areas for teens to do homework or hang out.

Upcoming programs at the Adams Street Library include bilingual Drag Queen Story Hour, virtual knitting and crocheting groups, and a performance by Moozika! singer-songwriter Jesse Goldman's award-winning bilingual family music band.