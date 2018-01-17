Brown goop was pouring out of a faucet on a LIRR train this week

@LIRR get your shit together, commuters are people too not just $$ machines. Today the LIRR hit a new unsanitary low, hopefully I don't start mutating #staytuned #shithole pic.twitter.com/WUXd9tDwkr — Paola Pachon (@Paohlaa23) January 15, 2018

If you thought commuting on the subway was complete shit, you should take a trip on the Long Island Rail Road.

On Monday, a rider on the service’s Port Jefferson Branch out of Penn Station turned on the faucet in a train car bathroom only to be met with a brown, goopy stream of liquid. “Today the LIRR hit a new unsanitary low,” the passenger tweeted along with a video of the yucky muck. “Hopefully I don't start mutating.”

Despite its appearance, however, the LIRR is saying that the concerning liquid is not in fact fecal-filled. A spokesperson for the railroad told CBS that the poop-ish color likely came from a municipal supply that provides the water for its trains. LIRR has also responded by checking the water supply on all of its trains, and draining and refilling their water tanks.

This confrontation with questionable water is nothing new for commuters in and around New York City. Last May, poop water rained from the ceiling at Penn Station for the better part of a day, serving as an appropriate symbol for the state of the nation's busiest transit hub.

