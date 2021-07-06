Bumble is opening a Nolita Restaurant with Pasquale Jones

Deciding where to go on a first date with an app match can be tricky, to say the least, so two major players are partnering to make that first date a little easier. Bumble, a dating app, and Pasquale Jones of Delicious Hospitality Group (DHG), are opening Bumble Brew, a casual all-day café by day with the ambiance of an intimate restaurant and wine bar at night. Located at 98 Kenmare St., just next to Pasquale Jones, the 3,760 square-foot restaurant will feature an 80-seat dining room, a cocktail bar, patio dining and private dining.

Designed with NYC-based firm FLOAT Design Studio, Bumble Brew is was created with an emphasis on building space for people to connect. The music will be fun and upbeat, with the sounds of primarily women-fronted tunes, from across all genres. Whether you're meeting a new boo, BFF or business connection, Bumble wants the space to feel multifunctional and communal.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Bumble and open a new space in our community, especially after this challenging year,” said Chef Ryan Hardy, CEO and Executive Chef of Delicious Hospitality Group. “We’ve always designed our restaurants so that people can connect over delicious food and drinks in a fun and energetic environment, so our mission aligned perfectly with Bumble.”

Bumble Brew's Italian-inspired menu developed by Chef Hardy and the team from Pasquale Jones will focus predominantly on vegetables, handmade pasta, and shareable plates. Think burrata with broccoli rabe and hot chiles, stuffed squash flowers with mozzarella and anchovy, and cacio e pepe style ravioli with farm fresh eggs. A robust wine program also promises to deliver delicious sips.

Starting on July 24, Bumble Brew will initially be open for breakfast between 8am to noon, Wednesday through Sunday. Hours will expand for lunch on July 31 and dinner service on August 7. Casual counter service will be offered throughout Bumble Brew, and pickup and delivery will be available exclusively through Caviar.