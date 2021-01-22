Bushwick bartenders release pin-up calendar to raise funds for local bars

Bushwick bartenders are taking a shot at raising funds for their community.

With hopes that 2021 will be a year of revitalization for local watering holes, drink slingers from 13 of the neighborhood’s bars have stepped back behind their bars—this time, to shoot some “sexy” (bust mostly just fun) photographs for a special fundraising calendar.

“Bushwick Bar Babes of 2021” was conceived by Leslie Hong, the floor manager at Our Wicked Lady, who then recruited employees from other neighboring bars to pose for the project. Shot by Jeanette D. Moses and Michelle Ma of The Babes of Bushwick, the calendar was also able to secure sponsorship from Fernet.

Photograph: Courtesy Jeanette D. Moses

“One of the other bartenders and I were spitballing at the end of a shift and it came up as a joke: What if we did a sexy bartender calendar like the firemen do?” Hong told the New York Post about the D.I.Y. campaign.



The calendar, which would not only be a fun addition to any apartment but also might have you missing those long nights out at wild bars slightly less, is currently available to pre-order for a very appropriate $20.21. All of the funds from sales will go to the following establishments: 101 Wilson, Abe's Pagoda, All Night Skate, Boobie Trap, Bootleg Bar, Cobra Club, Echo Bravo, Forrest Point, Heavy Woods, Old Timers, Our Wicked Lady, Pine Box Rock Shop, and Pink Metal.

Photograph: Courtesy Jeanette D Moses

