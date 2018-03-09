Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman is doing a reading in Greenwich Village tonight

If you've read Call Me By Your Name, you know that some love stories never really end. Sure, the film adaptation got away with the best adapted screenplay Oscar on Sunday—robbed of best actor, best picture and arguably best song—but the celebration is not over yet. This week, director Luca Guadagnino all but confirmed the scuttlebutt that he and author André Aciman are developing a globe-spanning sequel, and the blu-ray of the movie comes out on Tuesday. It's still playing at the Paris Theater, damn it!

If you're like me and can't seem to forget your first love, you're in luck. Aciman will appear for a talk at the Tony Dapolito Recreation Center in the West Village, tonight from 6:30–8:30pm. Though the scribe is always game for a good dialogue—you can read our interview with Aciman here—he's likely to be in good spirits during his Oscar victory lap.

The talk is free, and Aciman will sign books at the end. Leave work early and get a good seat—speaking for the gays in attendance, I can say that we will show no mercy.

