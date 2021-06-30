CAMP is opening a new family-friendly store at Columbus Circle

Families with bored kids eager to get creative and messy have a new outlet for expression in Manhattan. CAMP, the experiential retailer known for its kid-friendly shops, is opening its newest NYC location tomorrow, July 1 at The Shops at Columbus Circle.

CAMP's newest story will be themed Art Camp, focusing on the visual arts with experience and merchandise. Art CAMP will be a two-floor interactive experience for families with kids of all ages. Interactive art experiences throughout the space, are designed to allow kids to explore from room to room and discover colorful, creative, expressive activities, while parents shop (or just enjoy a paint-heavy experience away from their own walls).

The Splatter Room will allow kids to create their own Jackson Pollock-inspired masterpieces (and CAMP is only blocks from MoMA, should parents want to turn this into a somewhat educational experience). A Slime Lab will teach new slime skills and help kids create take-home slimes in special varieties like Glow in the Dark amd Rainbow. And, because this is camp, tie dye will also be available.

Just like every other CAMP location, Art Camp includes a canteen and a theatre for performances and workshops for kids ages 2-12 and their parents.

Tickets to enjoy the activities are $15 for adults and children, and should be booked in advance online. Those who just want to shop or browse the second level of the shop won't need a ticket.

Special art classes will also be available throughout the summer, including a paint by numbers night, a bird house and bird food making workshop, and more.

CAMP has three other New York City locations: At Hudson Yards, on Fifth Avenue and at Brooklyn's City Point.