Cash Cab has returned to New York City

The New York-centric game show Cash Cab makes its triumphant return to the Discovery Channel this week, five years after the series’s original run came to an end. Comedian Ben Bailey is back in the driver’s seat as host, quizzing unsuspecting New Yorkers on trivia questions that either result in cold, hard cash or an early boot from the cab.

We teamed up with the show to surprise two friends of Time Out New York with an appearance in the Cash Cab. The victims in question were Michael Urie and Drew Droege, who are currently in the middle of a run of the delightful show Bright Colors and Bold Patterns at SoHo Playhouse. Bailey quizzed them on New York City trivia—and they did pretty well!

Check out the full video of their ride above, and tune in to Discovery on Mondays at 10pm for more Cash Cab goodness.

