Celebrate all the holidays you missed this year in one jam-packed weekend at a camp outside NYC

As NYC continues to reopen and the weather keeps warming up, a lot of New Yorkers are setting their sights on making up for lost time. Now, an upcoming weekend retreat at a camp located just outside of the city is welcoming guests to do that quite literally.

Club Getaway, a 300-acre “adventure resort” in Kent, CT, is hosting a special “Holiday Rewind” on Memorial Day Weekend from May 28–31. The multi-themed weekend will help guests creatively celebrate 10 holidays from the last year that they’ve most likely missed out on. (Or else, celebrated in a more muted way.)

“Holidays are cherished times we get together with friends and family. This was missed in 2020. We are so excited that Club Getaway can rewind the clock to all special occasions, and bring people together for the holidays in a fun-filled weekend with old and new friends,” says Club Getaway owner David Schreiber.

What kind of holiday fun can you expect to find at the retreat? Well, pretty much every kind. The weekend’s activities include a Valentine’s Day Dance, a Mardi Gras celebration with beads and music, a Valentine’s Day Dance, a New Year’s Eve countdown with a toast of bubbly, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed pub hike, an Easter egg hunt across the camp, a Fourth of July BBQ, a Halloween-themed dance, a Thanksgiving feast and a Chrismukkah ugly sweater party.



Club Getaway is located on a lake in the Berkshire Mountains and offers plenty of the outdoorsy camp activities you might expect alongside the holiday shenanigans. Swimming, zip-lining, trapeze and hikes are all also on the table. You can read up on all of their current Covid-19 Safety Guidelines here.

