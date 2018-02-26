Celebrate the end of the Winter Olympics at a screening of Cool Runnings at Brookfield Place

In the past year, we've seen remakes of The Mummy, It, Flatliners, Murder on the Orient Express and Jumanji... and you're telling me that nobody's cooking a remake of the Jamaican bobsled classic Cool Runnings? Look, I'll do half the work for the studio now. Just throw Trevante Rhodes, LaKeith Stanfield, Langston Kerman and Winston Duke in a very tight bobsled together and start filming. Whoopi Goldberg could play their hard-scrabble coach. They'd need to wear the exact outfits from this year's U.S. men's bobsled team, but tighter. And we should have some scenes involving a hot tub. What was I talking about again?

Until my potentially X-rated fantasy remake happens (and you better believe it's happening), you can catch a free screening of 1993's original at Brookfield Place on Tuesday, February 27 at 7pm. The screening is part of the "Pictures under the Palms" series, at which fans voted on their favorite sports-themed flicks to enjoy at Brookfield's Winter Garden. Past weeks have featured Space Jam and Battle of the Sexes.

Show up early to grab a good seat. DJ Cornell McIntosh will warm you up with a pre-screening set starting at 5:15pm. Then, the hot bobsledding action begins.

