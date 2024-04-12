Celebrate the World’s Fair anniversary at these tastings and exhibits in Queens

Sixty years later, the Fair's impact on the city can still be felt.

The 1964-1965 World’s Fair in Queens was one of the most memorable in history: the Pietà was flown in from the Vatican, Disney debuted lifelike animatronics, and the world felt like it was at the brink of war.

The legacy of that fair has lived on through the years by way of the iconic Unisphere and other architectural oddities that have come to define Queens, but most New Yorkers have long forgotten the details of the event’s illustrious history.

To celebrate the World's Fair’s 60th anniversary, Queens Theatre is hosting "Theaterama!," a monthly series of events that will delve deep into the history of the momentous festivities that kicked off on April 28 through October 27.

The opening event, “Remembering the 1964 New York World’s Fair,” will feature a colorful visual history of the fair, including testimonials from people who attended it and a chance for audience members to share their own recollections, too.

Other cool programs include the 1964/65 Fanfare historical tour happening on May 26, which will feature pop-up dance performances from different parts of the world, including China, different regions of Africa, the Philippines, Greece and other parts of the globe. The dances will happen all throughout Flushing-Meadows Park from 2pm-4pm and they’re free to the public.

Another event on June 30, "Armstrong at the World’s Fair Revisited," will pay tribute to the legacy and music of the jazz icon, who played a concert at the 1964 fair to a crowd of adoring fans. In Armstrong’s place will be the Alphonso Horne and Gotham Kings band, featuring two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne.

But if there’s one thing all New Yorkers definitely love to do is eat, which is why we anticipate Taste the World’s Fare to be the most popular activation this year. Expect to devour international food from several Queens-based restaurants on September 22 from 3pm-5pm. If the Queens Night Market had any competition, this would likely be it.