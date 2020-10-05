Central Park’s iconic boathouse restaurant has officially closed

Central Park’s historic Loeb Boathouse is closing its doors.

First established in the early 1860s, and rebuilt in the 1950s by philanthropist Carl M. Loeb, the lakeside restaurant was a quintessential New York café in the heart of Central Park.

A filing with the Department of Labor cites that “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19” are its reasons for closure.

The Loeb Boathouse was once a popular destination for tourists considering its one-of-a-kind setting. A former worker at Loeb Boathouse, told The City that the restaurant relies on “thousands” of customers to keep its doors open each year.

With a record-low summer season for tourism across the city, the restaurant had no choice but to shutter.

The waterside locale did not reopen for outdoor or indoor dining since the pandemic began nearly eight months ago. All 163 employees of the café who temporarily furloughed back in March have now been laid off.

The restaurant hopes to reopen again in April of next year, though no future plans have emerged yet. If you hadn't visited The Boathouse in person, you’ve likely seen the picturesque restaurant in a slew of films over the years, including the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC schools have cancelled snow days for the 2020–2021 term

- 13 weird things New Yorkers have learned to accept

- 12 dumb questions people from New York get asked all the time

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The best apple picking New York kids and families love

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.