Channel your inner Star Wars nerd at these May the Fourth events in NYC

When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, it was prophesied that we'd get a Star Wars movie every single year until we're dead. But just a few years later, it seems like we're getting one every half year, with Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting in May, just six months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi rocked our worlds.

Tradition dictates that May 4 be celebrated throughout the galaxy as May the Fourth: Star Wars Day. If you need this to be explained to you, just say it out loud or check Mark Hamill's twitter. As expected, NYC is rolling out plenty of Star Wars-centric events aimed to get you lit like you're at a wookie wedding. We got you.

Trivia

Head to Stone Creek or Tribeca Tap House at 8pm on Friday for five brutal rounds covering episodes 1–8 and Rogue One, courtesy of Trivia AD. If you can't make it on the fourth, don't miss Videology's comprehensive Star Wars trivia showdown on Sunday, May 6.

Shows

Drunken Restoration Comedy presents a Shakespearean-style Star Wars satire, The Empire Striketh Back, at their staged drinking game show at Players' Theater on Friday at 10pm. It's pretty much everything we like about everything.

Meanwhile, QED has two fabulously creative shows on Friday, with Movies R Dumb taking on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special (come through, Bea Arthur!) at 7:30pm; then at 10pm, Steven Pavlosky presents his beautifully trippy Star Wars: The Psychedelia Awakens, which promises to launch you into hyperspace.

Over at Caveat, the Literati crew turns out a sci-fi themed comedy extravaganza at 9pm, with performers including Dylan Marron, Melissa Stokoski and Marcia Belsky.

The rest

Learn how to spray paint Vader, Boba Fett and other iconic characters from the saga on your canvas shoes at The Feet Awaken: A Sneaker Story at La Pittura at 7:30pm. Loudly argue about midichlorian counts at House of Brews May the Fourth pub crawl, going from 5–9pm. Then, from 9–4pm, Our Wicked Lady throws a Studio 54-themed, intergalactic rager. Roll your hair buns tight.

