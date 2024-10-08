If you were sad about the swift end to Brat summer, don’t store your poppers in your freezer just yet. It seems like the end of Brat summer simply singled the beginning of Brat fall.

At least that's what Charli XCX fans speculated after the artist dropped several hints about a potential listening party earlier this week, when a Brat billboard was spotted at the Storm King Art Center upstate.

In a recent Instagram story, the pop icon finally gave New Yorkers confirmation and a heads up, telling us we should try to get off work early this Thursday, October 10.

Then, she posted an Instagram story with the following text: "nyyyyyyy i want to play you my new album :) shall we go upstate?" with an accompanying RSVP link.

Photograph: Courtesy of Charli XCX via Instagram

She's referring to her remix album, which will contain all the songs from the original album reimagined and reinterpreted by various artists, including Ariana Grande, Tinashe, and Caroline Polachek.

Although Charli seems to be hinting at a listening party, some fans are hopeful that she might perform, which would be a huge deal considering she's currently in the midst of her Sweat tour with Troye Sivan. The RSVP link doesn't give much more information other than the fact that the event will take place at 3pm, you have to be 18 years or older and an RSVP won't guarantee entry—So travel at your own risk.

The artist obviously has a strong affinity for New York and New Yorkers, considering her 360 music video included a star-studded cast of New York socialites and she threw her first Boiler Room party in a Bushwick warehouse earlier this year.

We're not saying you should skip work this Thursday, but if you've thought about doing the apple dance at an apple orchard, all we're saying is this really might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.