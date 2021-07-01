Check out an NFT exhibition spotlighting female artists this weekend

NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, are the future of art depending on who you talk to. While the selling point of NFTs may be their strictly digital modes, artists are increasingly discovering creative ways to display their creations in physical spaces and increase the public’s understanding of this interesting new art form. Joining in on this burgeoning trend, SuperChief Gallery NFT’s new exhibition, Every Woman Biennial, spotlights imaginative NFTs created by women artists.

Currently on view, the exhibition, which is running simultaneously in New York and London, pitches itself as the “world’s largest all woman and non-binary art biennial of its kind.” Currently in its fourth year of existence, this staging is the first time the art show is focusing solely on NFTs—which the organizers credit with allowing them to “experiment with opportunities for artists to thrive,” especially social distancing measures continue. Consequently, art lovers can view the NFTs on a series of screens at SuperChief or in the comfort of their own homes on the NFT platform. Standout works include Suzanne Wright’s lush, fantastical piece titled “The Rainbow Highway," which depicts the George Washington Bridge merging with a body, Amber Kelly’s off-kilter portrait titled “Tennis, Anyone?,” and a fun digital animation that flashes the phrase “Blah, Blah, Blah.” The entire experience fabulously presents a new way of engaging with and viewing art.

Courtesy of SuperChief Gallery

Speaking to amNewYork this week, visual artist Savannah Spirit, whose work is featured in the show, spoke on Every Woman Biennial bringing some much-needed diversity and inclusion to tech art. “NFT’s have been dominated by men,” she shared with the publication. “This is the first huge collection of NFT’s by women and non-binary artists. It’s groundbreaking in that way and there’s some amazingly strong work in the show.”



NFT events are well-poised to keep popping up in New York City. This month, an introductory workshop on creating NFTs will take place and, in November, a two-day conference featuring speakers, debates, and workshops all centered around tech’s latest obsession will arrive.

You can view Every Women Biennial at SuperChief Gallery NFT at 56 East 11 Street, near Union Square, through July 3rd.