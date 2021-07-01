New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
superchief gallery nft show
Courtesy of SuperChief Gallery, Photographer Neesmith Onzeur

Check out an NFT exhibition spotlighting female artists this weekend

SuperChief Gallery's Every Women Biennial aims to correct the underrepresentation of women in tech art.

By André Wheeler
Advertising

NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, are the future of art depending on who you talk to. While the selling point of NFTs may be their strictly digital modes, artists are increasingly discovering creative ways to display their creations in physical spaces and increase the public’s understanding of this interesting new art form. Joining in on this burgeoning trend, SuperChief Gallery NFT’s new exhibition, Every Woman Biennial, spotlights imaginative NFTs created by women artists. 

Currently on view, the exhibition, which is running simultaneously in New York and London, pitches itself as the “world’s largest all woman and non-binary art biennial of its kind.” Currently in its fourth year of existence, this staging is the first time the art show is focusing solely on NFTs—which the organizers credit with allowing them to “experiment with opportunities for artists to thrive,” especially social distancing measures continue. Consequently, art lovers can view the NFTs on a series of screens at SuperChief or in the comfort of their own homes on the NFT platform. Standout works include Suzanne Wright’s lush, fantastical piece titled “The Rainbow Highway," which depicts the George Washington Bridge merging with a body, Amber Kelly’s off-kilter portrait titled “Tennis, Anyone?,” and a fun digital animation that flashes the phrase “Blah, Blah, Blah.” The entire experience fabulously presents a new way of engaging with and viewing art. 

SuperChief Gallery NFT Show
Courtesy of SuperChief Gallery

Speaking to amNewYork this week, visual artist Savannah Spirit, whose work is featured in the show, spoke on Every Woman Biennial bringing some much-needed diversity and inclusion to tech art. “NFT’s have been dominated by men,” she shared with the publication. “This is the first huge collection of NFT’s by women and non-binary artists. It’s groundbreaking in that way and there’s some amazingly strong work in the show.”

NFT events are well-poised to keep popping up in New York City. This month, an introductory workshop on creating NFTs will take place and, in November, a two-day conference featuring speakers, debates, and workshops all centered around tech’s latest obsession will arrive. 

You can view Every Women Biennial at SuperChief Gallery NFT at 56 East 11 Street, near Union Square, through July 3rd. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.