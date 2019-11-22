Check out photos of the Bronx Zoo’s magical holiday lights display

Some NYC traditions never die!

This year, the Bronx Zoo has decided to reinstate its beloved holiday light show for the first time since 2007, and the grand spectacle is bigger—and greener—than ever. Heck, yeah!

Julie Larsen Maher

The striking seasonal celebration features animated lights and LED displays that (fittingly) depict species from around the globe—lions and elephants from Africa, pandas from Asia and others.

The zoo had conservationism on their mind when planning these displays too. “It is exciting to have this great holiday tradition back at the Bronx Zoo, and I think people really enjoy the experience of being in the zoo at night,” said Jim Breheny, the Bronx Zoo's Director. “The LED lights allow us to minimize energy use while celebrating the season with beautiful animal-themed light displays that you’d expect to see at the Bronx Zoo.”

As you might expect, this glowing wonderland for animal-lovers will have activities for all ages. Each night of the Holiday Lights programming, holiday revelers can hear carolers sing their favorite festive tunes, take train rides, say hi to costumed characters, see a lantern safari and peep the nightly ice carving demonstrations.

In the peak stretch of Christmas jubilee, the holiday offerings are set to get really over-the-top—and we are so here for it. From December 21 to 31, you’ll find an Ice Jubilee with an entire ice bar, ice throne, ice slide and an ice carving competition on December 28.

Driving in? Your admission ticket gets you free parking. Tickets for the event are priced at $29.95 for adults, $22.95 for kids, and $28.95 for seniors. It’ll be open from 5 to 9pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 5 to 10pm Friday and Saturday from November 29 through January 5. Note that it’s closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve and New Years Day.