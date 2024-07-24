Check out the new state-of-the-art blood donation pods now open in Queens

Donating blood is not always the best experience.

More often than not, you'll find yourself in some sterile and uncomfortable clinic with doctors you've never met. Sometimes, the process of donating blood itself is tedious enough to deter us from participating, which is unfortunate when you consider that the Red Cross announced a blood shortage earlier this year.

Lucky for us, the New York Blood Center is about to change the whole experience by building some state-of-the-art donation pods that will make the whole ordeal more pleasant and efficient in Queens and throughout other parts of New York State.

RECOMMENDED: A giant new darts bar is opening in Union Square

The comfortable donation pods feel less like a hospital and more like a luxury RV, complete with beds, a climate-controlled environment and access to streaming services, according Pix 11. They look sleek and futuristic, like a shipping container made entirely of glass.

So far, the New York Blood Center has announced three pod locations, and the only one in New York City is located at the Resorts World New York City on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens. Another one is at the Samanea Mall in Westbury, Long Island, and the other is at the Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh.

The news comes at the heels of an announcement made earlier this week concerning O blood supply, which has apparently reached the lowest levels since before the pandemic, making those type of donations more critical now than ever before.

You can make an appointment at any of the three blood donation pods now via New York Blood Center's website. As of now, there seem to be plenty of open appointments at the Queens location through the end of July.