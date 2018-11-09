Check out the world’s largest gingerbread village in Queens this weekend

The largest metropolis in the country is also home to the largest gingerbread village in the world. That’s right, the village appears at the New York Hall of Science in Queens every holiday season, and this candy-covered, miniature (and edible) town still ranks supreme in the Guinness Book of World Records for its size.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in NYC

GingerBread Lane opens this weekend and invites visitors to bask in the deliciousness and witness more than 1,000 homes made entirely out of gingerbread and other sweet treats. As you can imagine, chef Jon Lovitch starts baking these fortresses over the course of an entire year, and each iteration has a creative theme.

For 2018, GingerBread Lane spotlights a number of quirky storefronts like Pickles and Ice Cream Pregnancy Boutique, 6 Geese a Laying Brunch Cafe and Golden Rings Jewelry Store among others. That should remind you to shop local this holiday season, right?

If you're tempted to take one of these candied residencies home with you for your own, er, decoration purposes (definitely not to, say, nuke for thirty seconds in the microwave and nibble), the event invites folks to make their own gingerbread creations during select weekends in November and December ($15 per project, plus museum admission).



Get your tickets here and make sure to sign up for one of those workshops ASAP, as they will sell out.